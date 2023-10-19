Shiv Sena (UBT) targets Rahul Narwekar of betraying country by protecting dishonest govt

The Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray launched a new attack on Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar claiming that protecting the dishonest government is the same as betraying the nation.

The sharp attack in the party mouthpiece Saamana comes a day after the Supreme Court granted Narwekar a final opportunity to give it a realistic time frame for deciding the cross-petitions filed by the rival factions of the Shiv Sena seeking disqualification of each other’s MLAs following a split in the party.

The editorial stated that it appears the Narwekar tribunal will not follow the rulings of the supreme court based on its position. According to the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Supreme Court made it clear that 40 rebel MLAs, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, are ineligible for office.

To save the government of the dishonest is not protecting the Constitution, but it is like betraying the country, the editorial said. It further said the speaker was not mending his ways despite the rap from the Supreme Court. The Narwekar tribunal is inviting anarchy by not following the Supreme Court’s order, it stated. The apex court on Tuesday observed the disqualification petitions have to be adjudicated expeditiously.