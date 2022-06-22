Shiv Sena workers stone pelting on BJP MLA Suresh Khade's Baner in Miraj after Eknath Shinde's revolt

Miraj: After the dramatic political developments in the state, Shiv Sena office bearers and activists on Tuesday staged a protest by throwing stones and watermelons at the office of BJP MLA Suresh Khade. Police arrested seven Shiv Sainiks in this case.

It became clear on Tuesday that some Shiv Sena MLAs had gone to Surat in Gujarat during the day. Shiv Sainiks took an aggressive stance and protested by throwing stones at the office of BJP MLA Khade in Miraj. Police arrested Chandrakant Magure, Gajanan More, Kiran Singh Rajput, Vijay Shinde, Mahadev Hulwan, Prakash Jadhav and Rukmini Ambegir in connection with the incident which took place in front of the police station.

A police cordon was set up in front of BJP MLA Sudhir Gadgil's office in Sangli in the afternoon on the possibility of agitation on behalf of Shiv Sena in front of BJP leaders' office. The place was cordoned off in the morning after the BJP celebrated the victory of the Legislative Council. Security was maintained till 6 pm. BJP's MLA in Miraj. After throwing stones and watermelon at Suresh Khade's office, police were again deployed in Sangli.