Shiv Sena's Appeal Expands Beyond Maharashtra, Says Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena's ideology continues to gain traction beyond Maharashtra, with a growing number of individuals from states like Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand joining the party, stated Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde. Speaking at a recent event held at the Anand Ashram in Thane, Shinde emphasized that the increasing appeal of the party is a reflection of the enduring legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray’s vision.

He highlighted that people from various regions, including districts like Niphad, Peth, Dindori-Nashik, Kalyan, and major cities such as Mumbai and Nagpur, are now aligning with the party. This, Shinde believes, showcases the widespread resonance of Thackeray's ideology and the mission of Shiv Sena to promote his values across the nation.

"The Shiv Sena's growth is not only a result of its people-centric governance but also due to its unwavering commitment to Balasaheb's principles, especially over the last two and a half years," Shinde added.

Responding to questions about upcoming political events, Shinde reaffirmed Shiv Sena's full support for BJP candidates in the Delhi Assembly elections, which are scheduled for February 5, with results expected on February 8. He stressed the importance of preventing the division of Hindutva votes, with Shiv Sena activists actively working to ensure the success of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Shinde also took the opportunity to clarify that Shiv Sena is a party focused on the welfare of ordinary citizens, contrasting it with other political groups that might be seen as serving elites. "Shiv Sena is not a party of masters and servants; it is a party dedicated to the common man's well-being," he concluded.