Shiv Sena's symbol will stay with us: Aaditya Thackeray tells rebels

Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday claimed that Shiv Sena's symbol will remain with them and the Eknath Shinde camp has no choice but to merge with the BJP.Addressing his party workers in a program in Mumbai amid the tussle with the rebel faction led by Eknath Shinde, Aaditya Thackeray said, "Uddhav Saheb told me that a Shiv Sainik is not my man or your man, it’s our man and this is how I work. I must clearly state that some people think the (party) symbol will go to them. The symbol will not go anywhere. The bow and the arrow (symbol of Shiv Sena) will remain with us. The Shiva Sena party and the love for the party will remain with us."

The Maharashtra Minister slammed the rebel group and said claimed that they will face disqualification from the legislature soon. Speaking about the Eknath Shinde camp who is currently residing in Assam's Guwahati, Thackeray said, "Some rebels who have went there and are thinking they can create some group, they are lying. They are running out of options… They have no choice left for them except to merge with BJP... Today or tomorrow they are going to get disqualified. I have pledged that I will not let them see the stairs of Vidhan Bhavan."Deputy Speaker Narhari Sitaram Zirwal, on Friday, sent notice to 16 rebel MLAs, asking them to respond to the disqualification plea by Monday evening. In the court, the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs are likely to challenge the appointment of Ajay Choudhary as the party's legislative assembly leader.

