Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: 150 Unidentified Activists, Including 42 Booked in Rane-Thackeray Supporters Clash in Sindhudurg

Supporters of Yuva Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray and BJP MP Narayan Rane clashed in Rajkot on Wednesday during an inspection of the collapsed statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The altercation resulted in injuries to a police officer and a woman. Authorities have registered a case against 150 unidentified activists, along with 42 others. Police inspector Pravin Kolhe confirmed the incident.

Activists from both groups have been charged under multiple sections for crowding, fighting, sloganeering, obstructing government work, threatening public servants, causing harm, violating prohibitory orders, and damaging public property. The investigation is being led by Police Inspector Pravin Kolhe, with Police Sub-Inspector S. S. Khade overseeing further inquiries.

