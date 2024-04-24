Shivaji Park Air Pollution: No Work, No Vote, Residents Threaten to Boycott Lok Sabha Election 2024

The issue of flying dust from the ground in the high-profile area of Shivaji Park in Dadar has been persisting for years, not only affecting the residents but also troubling athletes and sports players who visit the park. Residents have expressed their frustration, threatening to boycott the Lok Sabha Election if the soil from Shivaji Maharaj Park Maidan is not removed. Residents have been enduring the prolonged suffering caused by flying dust from the ground, especially impacting their respiratory health during winter and summer. Residents have picked up the issue of soil, to address the health concerns. Ravindra Arun Menkurkar, a resident, highlighted the challenges faced by the elderly and children, who are experiencing asthma, prolonged cough, and other respiratory issues due to the presence of red soil everywhere. "We can't even open the windows of our home because red soil settles down in the house. Wherever we go within a radius of 1 to 2 kilometers of Shivaji Park, we are inhaling it. The kids are playing football here, there are cricket matches, and it's slowly affecting them," added Ravindra Arun Menkurkar, a resident of Shivaji Park.

Suraj Borkar, 16, who comes to play every day during his summer holidays said, "I do experience discomfort in my throat and occasional itchiness on my skin after playing but I am not sure if it is because of the soil. However, during the bath after the games, I realized the presence of soil all over my body, shoes, socks, bag, and jersey." Residents attributed the increase in air pollution to the repeated addition of red soil to the ground for various events like Republic Day and Maharashtra Day celebrations since 2015. "We have been complaining of troubles due to this soil for the last 8 years but it is not yet resolved. Now we are concerned that ahead of Maharashtra Day, a parade will be hosted, and as usual more soil will be dumped. We have decided to protest if this happens and also to show black flags to the guests at the event to express our frustration," said Prakash Belvade, a member of the Shivaji Park Residents' Association. He also indicated that if the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) does not complete the work before the election date, they will collectively boycott the election."

Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has issued a letter to BMC under section 31A of the Air Pollution Act, asking to clear the soil within 15 days. The deadline to start work was 5 April, however, the BMC started on 13 April. Although the work of removing the soil on the ground has been started by the BMC, it is still progressing slowly. Therefore, there is dissatisfaction among the residents of Shivaji Park. The BMC initiated measures to reduce dust pollution, including installing green grass and implementing rainwater harvesting systems and sprinkler irrigation. However, these efforts remained incomplete due to changes in authorities and political interventions. Residents demand the removal of excessive soil dumped on the ground, emphasizing that the original soil is not to blame for the issue and it is a man-made problem. Deputy Commissioner of the G-North Ward, Ajitkumar Ambi pointed out that a cleanliness machine is used at night to remove soil, but the active use of the ground by citizens, scorching heat, and ongoing cricket matches during the day pose limitations. Residents also accused contractors of misreporting work progress to BMC officers.

