Shivaji University Exams Postponed Due to Heavy Rains in Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli

Shivaji University has postponed exams scheduled for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday due to severe weather conditions. Heavy rains in Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara districts have caused rivers and streams to overflow, creating hazardous travel conditions and obstructing traffic.

Dr Ajitsinh Jadhav, SUK director for exam and evaluation department confirmed the postponements. He stated that the decision was made in the interest of students, who would face difficulties in reaching exam centers due to the flooding.

The university plans to announce rescheduled dates for the postponed exams on its official website. The examination department has urged colleges and students to stay updated on further information and adjustments.

For updates, students should regularly check the university’s website and follow any new announcements from the examination department.