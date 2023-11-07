Shivraj Maharaj statue to unveiled in Jammu Kashmir, Eknath Shinde expresses joy

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his pride in the upcoming unveiling of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, which is scheduled for Tuesday. This equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has been erected at 41 National Rifle (Maratha LI) near the India-Pakistan border in Kashmir's Kupwara district.

It is a proud thing for the country that a magnificent equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will unveiled near the India-Pakistan border (in the Kupwara district of Jammu & Kashmir) on November 7. I am very obliged to get a chance to be part of this event, said Eknath Shinde.

Shinde on Monday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, an official spokesperson said. As per the Department of Information and Public Relations, Shinde met Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here, FPJ reported.

On October 20, 2023, a grand ceremony marked the arrival of the equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from Mumbai Raj Bhavan. The event was accompanied by the rhythmic beating of drums and enthusiastic chants of Jai Bhawani Jai Shivaji. The statue was then officially inaugurated by prominent figures, including Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, who gave their approval and guided the statue's journey to Kupwara.