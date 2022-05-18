Shocking! 16-year-old boy sexually harassed minor girl

Four and a half-year-old girl was sexually abused. A case has been registered against a 16-year-old boy. The incident took place at Walhekarwadi, Chinchwad on Monday between 9 am and 5.30 pm. The mother of the victim minor girl lodged a complaint at Chinchwad police station on Tuesday.

According to police, the woman and her four-and-a-half-year-old daughter and son were at home when the woman went out of the house. At that time, a 16-year-old boy came to the house of the plaintiff. He then sexually assaulted the minor girl. When the plaintiff woman came home, she found that the victim was suffering. So the mother called police, and the police are still investigating this matter.