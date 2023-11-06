Shocking! 23 school girls locked inside restroom as punishment for not disposing sanitary pads

In a shocking incident at Nataraj English School in Chandrapur city, 23 schoolgirls were confined to a restroom for an hour as a punitive measure for failing to properly dispose of sanitary napkins. The incident on November 3 caused outrage among parents, as several of the girls experienced discomfort, nausea, and vomiting after their release. Parents are now demanding action against the school's principal, Seema Sarkar.

Nataraj English School, located in the Ashtabhuja ward of Chandrapur city, serves students from various parts of the city. Following the discovery that some schoolgirls had used sanitary napkins but had not disposed of them correctly, the school's principal, Seema Sarkar, resorted to an extreme punishment. She locked 23 schoolgirls from classes 7 to 10 in a restroom for an entire hour, subjecting them to distress and suffering.

Upon being released from the restroom, some of the girls began feeling unwell, while others reported experiencing nausea and vomiting. Unfortunately, when the girls approached their teachers to share their ordeal, they were met with humour and sarcasm instead of the expected support and sympathy.

The distressing incident came to the attention of the parents, resulting in widespread anger and concern. Upon learning about the incident, concerned parents informed Yuva Sena District President Vikrant Sahare. They, along with office-bearers and workers, including Yuva Sena District Chief Rohini Patil, went to the school. During this visit, Principal Sarkar was questioned regarding the incident. While some parents expressed complaints, others supported the principal's actions in disciplining the students. Meanwhile, Yuva Sena District President Vikrant Sahare and other office-bearers stated their intention to file a complaint with the education department and the district collector.