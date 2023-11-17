Shocking assault on MSEDCL engineer during power theft raid in Yavatmal
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 17, 2023 04:52 PM 2023-11-17T16:52:26+5:30 2023-11-17T16:52:59+5:30
A disturbing incident has emerged from Yavatmal, Maharashtra, where an assistant engineer from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) was violently attacked by a farmer during a raid to investigate power theft.
The assault, captured on video and circulating on social media, shows the farmer using a wire to beat the engineer. The incident took place in Pimpri-Savitri, Ralegaon Taluka, Yavatmal, and the alleged perpetrator has been identified as Prakash Dehar.
यवतमाळमधून एक धक्कादायक घटना समोर आली आहे. शेतकऱ्यानं वीज वितरणच्या सहाय्यक अभियंत्याला बेदम मारहाण केली आहे. pic.twitter.com/6C7EkO1KEA— News18Lokmat (@News18lokmat) November 17, 2023