Shocking assault on MSEDCL engineer during power theft raid in Yavatmal

A disturbing incident has emerged from Yavatmal, Maharashtra, where an assistant engineer from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) was violently attacked by a farmer during a raid to investigate power theft.

The assault, captured on video and circulating on social media, shows the farmer using a wire to beat the engineer. The incident took place in Pimpri-Savitri, Ralegaon Taluka, Yavatmal, and the alleged perpetrator has been identified as Prakash Dehar.