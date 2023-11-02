Shocking! Body disposed in gunny bag and thrown out of window

A 27-year-old man named Mohd Faiz Rafique Sayyad, residing at BPT Gate No 5 in Wadala East, has been arrested by the police for allegedly murdering a 75-year-old woman in central Mumbai's Wadala, as reported by an official on Wednesday.

He murdered the woman, Sugrabi Hussain Mulla, by hitting her head with a steel rod. The woman died on the spot, he said, adding that the accused stuffed the body in a gunny bag and threw her from the window of the house.

The official further disclosed that the accused, Mohd Faiz Rafique Sayyad, attempted to conceal the evidence of the crime by setting the woman's body on fire.