Shocking! Man commits suicide after killing wife and 4-year-old daughter in Buldhana

Buldhana witnessed a shocking incident as a man took the lives of his wife and four-year-old daughter before ending his own life. The distressing event occurred around 2 pm in the Panchmukhi Mahadev area of Chikhli town.

The deceased individuals have been identified as Varsha Dandale and Krishna Dandale. Notably, Varsha Dandale was serving in the police force. The incident has stirred up a sense of alarm and unease in the vicinity. According to initial reports, the husband used sharp weapons to carry out the tragic act. Following the gruesome murders, he travelled about 20 km away and hung himself from a tree.

Local police swiftly responded to the distressing event, and the bodies of the woman and the young girl have been recovered. The Chikhli police are currently on-site, and a thorough investigation is underway.