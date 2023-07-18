Shocking video of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in compromising position goes viral!

A video allegedly featuring senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya in a compromising position has surfaced online. The emergence of this private video, involving a prominent figure like Kirit Somaiya, has sparked a huge controversy. Marathi news channel 'Lokshahi' has claimed possession of the video footage, although they have taken precautions by blurring the explicit content and protecting the identity of the woman involved. During a live show, Kamlesh Sutar, Editor of Lokshahi, expressed their intention not to invade anyone's privacy but to seek clarification from Somaiya regarding the video's authenticity and any related complaints.

Sutar further revealed that multiple clips, similar to the one involving Somaiya, featuring various individuals have also come to their attention. The channel stressed that although the airing of such content may be viewed as an intrusion of privacy, the importance of Somaiya's position within a major political party necessitated addressing any potential surveillance or wrongdoing.

Soon after the video went viral, Kirit Somaiya penned a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the responsibility of the home ministry, urging for a thorough investigation into the contentious video aired by Lokshahi.He claims that the release of the video, on the inaugural day of the assembly session, was politically motivated with the intent to tarnish his reputation."I am innocent," he added. Furthermore, he stated, "I have challenged influential individuals, and now they seek retribution through deplorable methods."Somaiya expressed confidence that a police inquiry would ultimately reveal the truth.