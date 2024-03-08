Should I Align With BJP?: Rohit Pawar After ED’s Action

Nationalist Sharad Chandra Pawar party MLA Rohit Pawar finds himself under scrutiny as central investigation agencies continue their probe into his affairs. Today, yet another blow was dealt as action was initiated to seize the Kannad Cooperative Sugar Factory acquired by Rohit Pawar's company, Baramati Agro. Following this development, Rohit Pawar launched a scathing attack against the ruling BJP. Reflecting on the situation, he posed an ironic question, pondering whether he should consider joining the BJP in light of the actions taken by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against his company.

माझ्या कंपनीवर ED ने केलेल्या कारवाईचं ट्विट वाचलं आणि विचार आला आता भाजपामध्ये जायला पाहिजे का?😂



पण भाजपाने लक्षात ठेवावं…. झुकणारे आणि रडणारे गेले आता फक्त लढणारे शिल्लक आहेत आणि आम्ही अखेरपर्यंत लढू आणि जिंकू!

माझ्यासारख्या स्वाभिमानी मराठी माणसाला गुडघ्यावर आणण्याची स्वप्न… — Rohit Pawar (@RRPSpeaks) March 8, 2024

In a fiery response to the ED's actions, Rohit Pawar exclaimed, "Upon reading about the ED's actions against my company, I wondered if I should align with the BJP. However, let the BJP be reminded that the time for bowing down and yielding has passed; only those who stand and fight remain, and we will persist until victory is ours. Just like myself. To those who harbor ambitions of subjugating the self-respecting Marathi community, I say, let them dream on." Rohit Pawar's challenge to the authorities underscores his defiance in the face of adversity.

The ED has reportedly seized the Kannad Cooperative Sugar Factory, valued at approximately Rs 50 crore 20 lakh. Additionally, around 161 acres of land have been seized in connection with this case. The ED has pointed fingers at the process undertaken by Shikhar Bank during the acquisition of the factory from Baramati Agro.