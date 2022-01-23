Shraddha Kapoor officiates her best friend's wedding

This wedding season, Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is not just attending wedding parties but even officiating her best friend's marriage.

Make-up artist Shraddha Naik has worked with the 'Ek Villian' actor for a very long time and she wanted none other than her star friend to get her married to her husband Richard.

Held at a serene hilltop in Lonavala, the Christian wedding ceremony saw Kapoor looking beautiful in a lilac dress, as per the wedding theme.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor would be seen in Luv Ranjan's next, opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor