Shraddha Kapoor officiates her best friend's wedding
By ANI | Published: January 23, 2022 01:50 PM2022-01-23T13:50:06+5:302022-01-23T14:00:03+5:30
This wedding season, Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is not just attending wedding parties but even officiating her best friend's marriage.
Make-up artist Shraddha Naik has worked with the 'Ek Villian' actor for a very long time and she wanted none other than her star friend to get her married to her husband Richard.
Held at a serene hilltop in Lonavala, the Christian wedding ceremony saw Kapoor looking beautiful in a lilac dress, as per the wedding theme.
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor would be seen in Luv Ranjan's next, opposite Ranbir Kapoor.
( With inputs from ANI )
