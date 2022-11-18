Shraddha was allegedly beaten up by Aaftab in 2020, shocking image with bruises goes viral

A Delhi court on Thursday extended the police custody of Shraddha murder accused Aaftab Poonawala for five more days. The court has also allowed his narco analysis test to be conducted to unravel the case. Now in the latest development, Aaftab, was reportedly assaulted by him in 2020 and was hospitalised for three days, her friends said. Fresh photos of Shraddha have emerged which show bruises and marks on her cheek and nose.

The victim was hospitalised in 2020 at a hospital in Vasai, Maharashtra, with severe back pain. Shraddha was hospitalised at Ozone Multispeciality Hospital in Vasai, with severe pain in her back and spine for around a week, on December 3, 2020. It is suspected that she had been assaulted by Aaftab, which led to the back pain following which she had to be hospitalised.

After a heated argument on May 18, Aaftab Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar on the bed that they shared in their rented Delhi apartment in Chhatarpur. According to sources in Delhi Police, Aaftab was a drug addict and on that fateful day, he was under the influence of drugs when he killed Shraddha. The accused reportedly told the police that on May 18, an argument broke out between the couple over shifting household items from Mumbai to Delhi and also over expenses during the day, which went on for quite some time. Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Thursday extended the police custody of accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala for the next five days in the Shraddha Walker murder case. The court also allowed the application for a narco test of the accused.