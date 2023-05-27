Shradh ceremony and head shaving protest in Barsu against refinery implementation

The villagers in Barsu still oppose the proposed refinery even after the completion of soil testing. The people of Panchkroshi village are determined to halt the refinery project, no matter what. Today, the villagers of Barsu Solgaon Panchkroshi protested by paying condolences to the government, which forcefully pushes for the refinery despite facing opposition and using harsh methods.

At the same time, a ceremony called 'shradh' was held near the place where the soil testing took place. As part of the event, the villagers performed a ritual called ‘pind daan.’ During this time, the villagers braved the hot sun and protested against the government by shaving their heads. They are firm in their demand to cancel the refinery project.

The villagers expressed their worries, saying that instead of destroying the natural beauty of Konkan, the government should focus on developing sustainable tourism. They highlighted the tourism potential in Konkan due to its beautiful beaches and diverse wildlife. However, they were disappointed that the government's actions, under the pretence of creating jobs, are causing harm to the region's environment and spoiling its attractiveness.