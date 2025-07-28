Shravan Somvar 2025: Devotees Flock to Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar On first Monday

Shravan month has began and Monday's are important as it is consider as the day of lord shiva. Shravan Somvar Vrat (fast) can be observed by anyone, regardless of gender or age, who wishes to worship Lord Shiva. Specifically, it is popular among women seeking blessings for their husbands' well-being and for finding a good life partner. On July 28 the first Monday of Shravani Somar and people are going to temple to offer offering shiva muth, jal abhishek.

On the first Monday of Sawan in Maharashtra and South India, a large number of devotees thronged the Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga temple to offer and take blessings from lord shiva. Temple authorities have imposed a three-day restriction on Jalabhishek, and traffic routes were diverted to manage the crowd.

