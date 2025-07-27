Shravan Somvar 2025: Wishes, Messages and Greetings To Share With Loved Ones This Monday

Auspicious month of Shravan has began, on July 28 is the first Monday of month Shravan. This day is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Monday is in general consider day of lord shiva. Therefore, Shravan Somvar has special significance. Shravan Somvar Vrat (fast) can be observed by anyone, regardless of gender or age, who wishes to worship Lord Shiva. Specifically, it is popular among women seeking blessings for their husbands' well-being and for finding a good life partner. Here are wishes and greetings that you can send to loved ones on this occasion.

1. May Lord Shiva bless you with health, wealth, and prosperity this Shravan Somvar. Har Har Mahadev!

2. Wishing you a holy Shravan Somvar filled with peace, joy, and divine blessings.

3. May the divine blessings of Bholenath fill your life with happiness and good fortune. Happy Shravan Somvar!

4. Wishing you and your family a blessed and joyous Shravan month. Om Namah Shivaya!

5. Let’s pray to Lord Shiva to guide us on the path of truth and righteousness. Happy Shravan Somvar!

6. May your prayers reach Mahadev and bring endless happiness into your life. Happy Shravan Somvar!