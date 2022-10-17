Sikh community opposes CM Eknath Shinde’s new party symbol

The Sikh community leaders have objected to two swords and shield – the symbol allotted to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Balasaheb’s Shiv Sena. They said it was the religious symbol of the Khalsa panth. Samata Party has already objected to the allotment of a Mashaal or flaming torch to Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

Ranjitsingh Kamthekar, former secretary of Gurudwara Sachkhand Board, Nanded, and a local Congress leader has written to Election Commission (EC) to not allow the symbol as it has religious connotations. He said if no cognisance was taken by the poll body, they are thinking to move the court for the action. Our religious Guru, Shri Guru Gobind Singh had set the sword and shield as the religious symbol of the Khalsa panth,” he said. Kamthekar added that while rejecting the trident and mace to these factions, EC cited the reasons for them having religious connotations. “I want to bring to the notice of the EC that even the symbol allotted to the Shinde faction too has religious implications. I hope the EC will take note of it,” he said. He said that he will send a formal letter to EC after they meet with other community members on Monday.