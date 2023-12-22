Silver crown belonging to Tulja Bhavani temple goes missing

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: It has been reported that a silver crown has gone missing from Tulja Bhavani temple's treasury.

The complaint filed by the temple management to the police gives a detailed account of the incident. A silver crown that has been in the temple since before 2011 has been suspected to be missing. Additionally, other valuable antiquities such as silver jewelry, silver Trishul, and accessories made up of pearl and gold have gone missing from the temple treasury.

Earlier, the news of Tuljabai's missing golden crown had caused uproar. The temple administration later tried to cover up the incident by claiming that they had recovered the crown. Police are still in the process of investigating the incident. Meanwhile, on behalf of the temple authority, District Magistrate Dr Sachin Ombase has appointed Tehsildar Somnath Mali as an authorized officer to file a complaint.



According to Mali's complaint, a crown weighing 43 bhaar along with silk has gone missing from Box number 8. This silver crown was in possession of Mahant Chilojibua who is on the run. 17 of the valuable antiquities and jewellries kept in boxes from number 1 to 7 of Tulja Bhavani temple have gone missing, the complaint states.

