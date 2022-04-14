'Silver Oak' attack: Sandeep Godbole sent to two-day police custody

Sandeep Godbole who was arrested from Nagpur in connection with an alleged attack on NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence by MSRTC protesters on Thursday was sent to two-day police custody by magistrate at Esplanade Court.

Mumbai police had produced accused Godbole in the fort court today. Sandeep Godbole was arrested by Mumbai Police from Nagpur. Godbole was in touch with accused Gunaratna Sadavarte, police sources said. After appearing in court today, public prosecutor Pradip Gharat sought police custody. Prosecutor wanted to seize the mobile phone of accused. Accused Adv. Sadavarte's phone contains WhatsApp calls and messages. The call was made to Nagpur. The name of the accused came to light during the investigation, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said police had received a conversation between the main accused and the accused. He also said that CCTV footage was also received and that both the accused should be interrogated face to face.

Accused Sandeep Godbole is not an ST employee but a person who is with Sadavarte. He studied LLM and did not have a lawyer's degree. Meanwhile, Adv. Gunaratna Sadavarte has been arrested by Satara police and a case has been registered against him.