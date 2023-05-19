SIT starts probe into Trimbakeshwar temple probe into forcible entry case

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) began probe into the alleged attempt by a group of people from another religion to force their way into the famous Trimbakeshwar temple in Maharashtra's Nashik district.

SIT chief Sukhwinder Singh visited the Shiva temple, one of 12 jyotirlingas in the country, examined relevant CCTV camera footage and met the temple’s trustees. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered on a complaint lodged by a temple official against four persons under section 295 (injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult a religion) of the Indian Penal Code after the May 13 incident.

I met some people and will meet some more people. I will listen to their views, see related documents and accordingly a decision will be taken, Singh told reporters here. Earlier this week, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered the setting up of an SIT to probe the incident.

Police had said that the group that arrived at the entrance of the temple on the night of May 13 included local people. Prima facie, they requested temple authorities to allow them to perform the ritual of offering dhoop (incense) to the deity from the entrance steps as per a decades-old tradition.

