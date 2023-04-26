Skin ailments on rise by 30 percent in Mumbai due to scorching heat

Mumbai has experienced heatwave conditions in the past few days. Last week, Mumbai’s suburban Santacruz observatory recorded a temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius while Navi Mumbai sizzled at 42 degrees Celsius.

The rising temperature in the scorching summer has led to an increase in various types of skin infections, the number of disease with skin ailments has seen an increase by 30 percent. Many people have suffered from heat stroke due to rising temperature. But at the same time citizens are also facing skin diseases. Compared to the previous two years, it has been observed that there has been an increase in the number of vitiligo patients this year.

Since the beginning of the month of April, the number of skin related diseases like sweats, boils, fungal diseases, itching, rashes have increased. Every year citizens get skin diseases due to sweat during summer days.

The temperature has been increasing significantly in the state including Mumbai for the past few days. Dr. Vinayak Sawardekar, Medical Superintendent of St. George's Hospital informed that the patients of these diseases have increased by about 30 percent within a month. Due to the extreme heat, the body sweats a lot. As this sweat accumulates on the body, the olfactory organs on the skin are blocked, Mumbai Live reported.

Tips to take care from scorching heat: