Skymet Predicts Relief for Drought-Hit Maharashtra as La Niña Replaces El Niño, Promising Timely Monsoon Arrival

Last year, due to the lack of rain, many parts of the country including Maharashtra have started to face drought-like conditions. In a recent report on the status of rivers in India, important rivers are said to have 40 percent water content. Many rivers have dried up. Similarly, the Major part of Maharashtra is also distraught without water. However, there has been comforting news for the state that is suffering from the brink of drought.

Skymet has predicted this year's rain. The effect of El Nino, which is responsible for the drought, has started receding and it is now going to be replaced by La Nina. Skymet has predicted that this will benefit the Indian subdivision and the monsoon will enter in time. But it is also said that the impact of the exit of El Nino will be felt on the arrival of the monsoon. Jatin Singh, MD of Skymet, has expressed the possibility of good rains across the country due to La Nino.



The second phase of the rainy season is going to be good, while the first phase may have to wait a bit, according to Skymet. Even so, adequate rainfall has been predicted in the North, South and West areas. Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, which are the most affected by the monsoon, are predicted to receive sufficient rainfall.

Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal are at risk of deficient rainfall during July and August. In the first phase of the season, there is a possibility of less rain than normal in Northeast India. The beginning of the season has been projected to be diffuse as it transitions from El Niño to La Niña.



The monsoon is expected to be 102 percent of the average during this period from June to September. Due to the impact of the departure of El Nino, the arrival of the monsoon is likely to be delayed somewhat. While IMD has increased the predicted days of heat waves from 8 to 10, the heat wave is likely to intensify in the next few months.