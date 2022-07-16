"Slap them who call us traitors", says rebel MLA Santosh Bangar

After Uddhav Thackeray's ousted from the post of Hingoli District President, Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar of the Shinde faction has become very aggressive. After a show of strength in Mumbai, Bangar met Shiv Sainiks in Hingoli today. Speaking on this occasion, he has said that, "Slap them who call us traitors."

MLA Santhosh Bangar, who has come to terms with Shivsenaiks, said, "I want to say one thing to all Shivsenaiks. We are Shiv Sainiks. He said, "We are not Shiv Sainiks who are scared. We are bitter Shivsainiks of Balasaheb."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had sacked Santosh Bangar from the post of Hingoli district president. While giving his reaction to this, Bangar had said that no one can remove me from the post of District President. After this, he staged a show of strength outside Eknath Shinde's Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai along with hundreds of activists. Bangar's supporters came in about 20 to 25 buses. At this time, supporters along with Bangar raised slogans like Hamara Neta Kaisa Ho Eknath Bhai Jaisa Ho. At this time, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had said that this is not a show of power, it is a show of love.