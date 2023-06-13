Solapur district mandates helmets to curb rising accidents

The district is witnessing a rise in accidents, not only in Solapur City but also in the surrounding areas. Tragically, these accidents have resulted in numerous fatalities and severe, long-term disabilities. To prevent rising accidents, it has been decided to make helmets mandatory for government office employees. Resident Deputy Collector Shama Pawar, while speaking to Lokmat, provided this information and stated that the district collector will soon issue the necessary orders.

It has been informed that, in accordance with Section 129/194D of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act, 2019, it is now compulsory for two-wheeler riders to wear helmets at all government offices and educational institutions in the Solapur district. The district has witnessed a significant rise in the number of accidents in recent years.

The highways connecting Solapur to Pune, Tuljapur, Akkalkot, and Hyderabad have recorded the highest number of accidents. Additionally, areas such as Ashok Chowk, Saat Rasta, Kumbhar Ves, Siddheshwar Factory Area, Kumbhari, and Walsang, among others, in the city have witnessed a surge in accidents. In response to this situation, the district administration has initiated stringent measures to prevent such incidents.