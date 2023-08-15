Solapur: Farmer attempts self-immolation after flag hoisting in front of minister Hasan Mushrif

A disturbing incident unfolded at the new collector's office in Sat Rasta when a young farmer, identified as Dnyaneshwar Bharat Patil from Doddi in South Solapur district, attempted to set himself on fire after hoisting the flag. The incident occurred on Tuesday at around 9 am.

During the flag-hoisting ceremony, State Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif raised the national flag in front of the new revenue building, followed by his speech. In an unforeseen turn of events, the young farmer poured diesel on his body and tried to self-immolate.

Swift police intervention led to the immediate apprehension of the distressed farmer. The attempted suicide is believed to have been prompted by financial strain caused by a burden from the bank. A case has been filed against Dnyaneshwar Bharat Patil at the Sadar Bazar police station.