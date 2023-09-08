Solapur: Man throws turmeric powder at minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil

Amidst the ongoing Maratha reservation debate in the state, demands for reservations by other communities are emerging. Today, senior BJP leader and the Minister of Revenue of Maharashtra, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, faced backlash regarding the Dhangar reservation issue.

During his statement advocating for the Dhangar reservation in Solapur, an activist threw a bhandara (turmeric powder) at him.

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, currently in Solapur, met with ‘Dhangar Aarkshan Kruti Samiti’ activists today. During the meeting, the committee submitted a memorandum to Vikhe Patil, urging Dhangar reservation. However, while Vikhe Patil was making a statement, an activist from the ‘Dhangar Aarkshan Kruti Samiti,’ who was present, threw bhandara (turmeric powder) at him, causing a temporary disturbance. Subsequently, individuals present at the scene apprehended the activist and confronted him.

Reservation issue:

Maharashtra has already been witnessing protests by the Maratha community demanding reservations. Recently, at a protest in Jalna, several Maratha community members who had gathered to demand reservation were roughed up by police, including woman members of the Maratha community. As the issue escalated, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis issued an apology to pacify the protestors.