Solapur Road Accident: Speeding Car Returning from Tulja Bhavani Temple Crashes into Truck, Two Dead

In tragic turn of events a speeding car returning to their village after visiting Tuljabhavani Mata, collided with a heavy truck on the Chincholi Bypass (Sangola) of the Solapur-Sangli highway around 4 am on Monday. This tragic accident resulted in the immediate death of two individuals and left three others seriously injured. All those involved were from Kolhapur district.

The deceased are Sukhdev Bamane (40) and Nainesh Kore (31), both from Nandni district, Kolhapur. The injured—Anil Shivanand Kore (42, Nandani), Sudhir Chaugule (35, Vadgaon), and Suraj Vibhute (21, Kothali)—are currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Sangolya. Highway police and officers from the Sangola police station quickly arrived at the accident scene to clear the road and transport the injured to the hospital.

Five friends from Nandani and Vadgaon had driven to Tuljapur for darshan at Tulja Bhavani during Navratri. On their return to Kolhapur, their car (MH-09 FB-3908) was struck by a 16-wheeler goods truck (MP-20 ZM-9518) carrying pomegranates on the Chincholi bypass. The force of the collision was devastating; two passengers were ejected from the vehicle, leaving a pool of blood on the road, while the driver was trapped inside and had to be rescued by the police.