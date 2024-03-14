Solapur: Shinde Group's Liaison Officer Resigns, Refuses to Promote BJP Candidate

Even if parties are aligned for power in the Grand Alliance, the minds of workers and leaders do not seem to be aligned. The wounds of previous battles between the three parties still appear to be fresh. Eknath Shinde group's Lok Sabha liaison chief from Madha constituency, Sanjay Kokate has resigned saying that he will no longer campaign for the BJP in Madha, Solapur. This comes after Shiv Sena MLA Vijay Shivtare decided to rebel against NCP Ajit Pawar and contest as an independent in Baramati.

Shiv Sena's Madha Lok Sabha liaison chief Sanjay Kokate has announced his decision to quit the party. He stated that he is unwilling to promote a BJP candidate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as the party did not help him in the previous Vidhan Sabha election.

Kokate also said that he will not support any person or party that cooperates with NCP Ajit Pawar group MLA Babanrao Shinde. He also accused the BJP of creating a rift in the community over the Maratha and Dhangar reservations. Sanjay Kokate's resignation in Madha has come as a big shock to the Shiv Sena-Shinde faction.

In the last two elections, there was a huge rift between the BJP and the Shiv Sena. Leaders and workers of both parties were trying to topple each other's candidates. When Fadnavis was the chief minister, Shiv Sena ministers, including Eknath Shinde, were walking around with resignations in their pockets for five years. There was resentment among Shiv Sainiks as the BJP was not helping despite being an ally. Things have not changed despite Shinde teaming up with the BJP.