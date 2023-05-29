Solapur: Six dead as truck and car collide near Hospet

A devastating collision occurred near Dotihal village close to Hospet, Karnataka, involving a truck and a car. In a tragic turn of events on Sunday, six individuals, including married couples and children, lost their lives in the accident.

Kamble, who resides in Lavangi within the South Solapur taluka, had returned to his village a fortnight ago for a pilgrimage to Yellamma Devi. He is employed by a private company in Bengaluru. On Sunday, he embarked on a journey with his wife and two children in their car, intending to travel to Bangalore.

Kamble, accompanied by his sister's relatives from Nandral Indi, set off on their onward journey. However, tragedy struck as they neared the hospital when a speeding truck collided head-on with their car. The impact was severe, causing the car to become trapped beneath the truck. Tragically, six individuals in the car lost their lives instantly. Promptly responding to the incident, the Karnataka Police arrived at the scene and provided crucial assistance to the injured individuals, ensuring they received timely medical treatment.