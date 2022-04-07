Somaiya laundered INS Vikrant scam money through PMC Bank; alleges Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party activist Kirit Somaiya siphoned around Rs 57 crore collected through 'crowd-funding' to save the decommissioned aircraft carrier Vikrant. Raut made the sensational allegations that an amount of Rs 57-crore collected from the masses under the guise of saving Vikrant, which bowed out of service in 1997 and later scrapped, was swindled off by Somaiya through PMC Bank. Sanjay Raut had come to Mumbai after the action taken by the ED. He was talking to the media at the time.

MP Sanjay Raut said, "This is not today's show of strength but anger and resentment in the minds of the people. Shiv Sainiks today staged agitation against the INS Vikrant scam. The BJP is misusing the Central Investigation Agency. "

Sanjay Raut said that INS Vikrant had collected crores of rupees in the name of patriotism and Kirit Somaiya had whitewashed it through PMC Bank. Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned today over Somaiya scam, even BJP MPs could not speak on it. Crimes will be filed against Kirit Somaiya and his son in different parts of the country.You have dug your grave in Maharashtra, now this grave will be dug in the country too, said Sanjay Raut addressing BJP. He also said that Somaiya's refusal to respond to his allegations meant that he had committed corruption.

