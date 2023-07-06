"Some Thackeray group MLAs in contact with Chief Minister," reveals Pratap Sarnaik

Vinayak Raut stated that around eight to ten MLAs from the Shinde group were in contact with Uddhav Thackeray. However, MLA Pratap Sarnaik dismissed these claims as mere rumours and instead asserted that some MLAs from the Thackeray group were in contact with the chief minister and would soon make significant revelations. In contrast, reports of a conflict between two MLAs regarding ministerial positions are being propagated solely for the purpose of generating higher viewership, and attempts are being made to destabilize the government despite its effective performance, he added.

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik had a meeting with Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar regarding housing issues in the Samta Nagar area of Thane. Sarnaik shared this information during his media interaction. While there are rumours of discomfort within the Shiv Sena following Ajit Pawar's entry into the government, Sarnaik dismissed these claims, stating that they are baseless. During a meeting at the Chief Minister's residence, all MLAs discussed the progress of development projects in their respective constituencies. The Chief Minister assured that the lack of funds will not hinder any constituency's development. Sarnaik also mentioned that some other MLAs from the Thackeray group have been in contact with the Chief Minister.

There were discussions about the possibility of Sarnaik receiving a ministerial position in the upcoming cabinet expansion. Sarnaik responded by questioning, "Who predicted that I would be appointed as a minister?" Additionally, he mentioned that he has collaborated with Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis for many years, emphasizing their commitment to fulfilling their promises, despite changes in power dynamics.