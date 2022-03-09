'Sometimes I feel the need to write a letter to Modi', says Raj Thackeray

This year's 16th anniversary celebration of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has been organized at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch in Pune city. Thousands of office bearers from across the state have attended the event. This year, for the first time in 15 years, the anniversary celebration celebrated in Mumbai has been organized in Pune. Speaking at the beginning of the ceremony, Raj Thackeray described the horrible memories of the Covid period and the period of lockdown. He also said that sometimes he wants to write a letter to Prime Minister Modi.

MNS is going to contest the municipal elections with this new slogan to win the election. In today's ceremony, the program started with a polite salute to the memory of late Lata Mangeshkar and late Babasaheb Purandare. This time around, he said, the lockdown came into effect on March 23 in the country. Then, two days later, I was on the porch with my daughter. At that time, huge silence, no man anywhere, no sound. Then only the chirping of the parties can be heard. Therefore, sometimes it seems that I should write letter to Modi and ak him to impose lockdown every two days in a month, said Raj in his speech.

In the lockdown, even the cuckoos started shouting 'covid covid' instead of 'Kuhu Kuhu'. There was fear in that atmosphere, but the families came closer. "Everyone started eating and caring for each other," he said.

