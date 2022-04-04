Sonam Kapoor adds royal touch to her maternity fashion
By ANI | Published: April 4, 2022 01:08 PM2022-04-04T13:08:23+5:302022-04-04T13:15:08+5:30
Bollywood's queen of fashion Sonam Kapoor looks like royalty in her latest maternity shoot pictures.
Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the 'Raanjhanaa' actor posted a string of pictures, looking incredible for ace fashion designer Abu Jani's birthday get-together on Sunday evening.
Sonam looked straight out of a painting, flaunting her baby bump in an ivory-toned draped skirt saree, paired with a tube blouse.
She complimented her delicate outfit with heavy gold jewellery and finished the dramatic look with smokey eyes and naturally-styled long hair.
"Loveeee," Anshula Kapoor commented.
"Stunning," Amy Jackson added.
Anil Kapoor, Bipasha Basu and Nargis Fakhri dropped heart and heart-eyed emoticons.
On March 21, in a social media post, Sonam had announced that she and her husband Anand Ahuja will be welcoming their first child this fall. She also shared a few images in which she could be seen cradling her baby bump while lying on the couch with Anand.
( With inputs from ANI )
( With inputs from ANI )