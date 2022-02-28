Sonu Sood commences 'Roadies' shoot

Actor Sonu Sood, who was recently roped in to host the new season of MTV Roadies, has started shooting for the reality show.

Expressing excitement about his new gig, Sonu said, "I am overjoyed to begin the Roadies shoot. It is one reality show I have been following very closely over the years, and I am very excited to add my flavour to it. I am sure it will be a journey like no other."

The shooting is currently taking place in South Africa.

Sonu has stepped into Rannvijay Singha's shoes, who was synonymous with 'Roadies' for the past 18 years. The new season is expected to go live in March.

( With inputs from ANI )

