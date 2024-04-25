South East Central Railway Announces 34 Rounds of Puri-Udhna-Puri Summer Special Train

April 25, 2024

South East Central Railway Announces 34 Rounds of Puri-Udhna-Puri Summer Special Train

Akola: Given the additional rush of passengers during the summer holidays, the South East Central Railway has decided to start the Puri-Udhna-Puri bi-weekly summer special express from April 25 to June 28. The special express, which runs twice a week, will have a total of 34 trips, including 17 each, on its up and down lines, with a stop at Akola station. 

According to a press release by South East Central Railway, train No. The 08471 Puri-Udhna Special Express will depart from Puri station every Monday and Thursday from April 25 to June 27 at 6:30 am and reach Udhna station at 14:00 hrs the next day. The train will arrive at Akola station at 6.13 am on Tuesday and Friday. 

On the return journey, the 08472 Udhna-Puri Special Express will depart from Udhna station every Tuesday and Friday from April 26 to June 28 at 5:00 pm and reach Puri station at 10:45 pm the next day. The train will arrive at Akola station at 00:50 hrs the same night.

Train stops in Maharashtra 
The special train will halt at Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Badnera, Akola, Shegaon, Malkapur, Bhusawal, Jalgaon, Paldhi, Amalner and Nandurbar stations in Maharashtra.

