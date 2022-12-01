South Korean women harassed on Mumbai street during live streaming

Two men were arrested for harassing a South Korean woman in Mumbai while she was live-streaming, police said today. In a video shared online, one of the accused was seen dragging the YouTuber by her hand as she shouts "no, no", in Khar last night.

This is outrageous! To hold the girl, try to kiss her & harass her! Not the 1st time that foreigners have been harassed. We all raise a ruckus when Indians are harassed on international soil. Such incidents tarnish India's image. Shameful! #Mumbai #Khar @mhyochi pic.twitter.com/1CFevSLfjS — Rishi Darda (@rishidarda) December 1, 2022

The video shows the man getting close to her and holding her hand despite her protesting. The woman, retweeting the video, said she tried not to escalate the situation as the accused was with another person."Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming," she said.