South Mumbai Heritage Buildings to Shine with Illumination from Heritage Electric Poles

Mumbai: South Mumbai will be illuminated with attractive lights in the next few days. These lights will give the area a heritage look. For this, the BMC will install more than 600 heritage electric poles. To enhance the beauty of heritage structures in south Mumbai, the BMC has decided to install heritage electric poles that adorn them.

A maximum number of 111 electric poles will be installed at Hutatma Chowk, Veer Nariman Road, while 104 poles will be installed on both footpaths between Mohammad Ali Flyover and CST station.

South Mumbai's 'A' ward has heritage buildings like the Municipal Headquarters, Central Railway headquarters, Asiatic Library, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal, Prince of Wales Museum, Gateway of India, and the University of Mumbai. The surroundings of these buildings are also heritage. Heritage-style lights, i.e. electric poles still exist in the Metro Theatre Square, Hutatma Square, and Ballard Pier area. They are maintained and repaired. Tourists flock to the site to see the attractive design of these lights and their pillars. In a few days, South Mumbai will be illuminated with attractive lights. For this, the civic body will install more than 600 heritage electric poles.

Construction at this location:

1) Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg- 38 poles

2) Regal Cinema to Gateway of India- 11

3) Captain Prakash Pethe Route -25

4) President's Hotel to World Trend Center- 41

5) Mohammed Ali Flyover to Empire Building- 22

6) Bhai Bandarkar Chowk to Deepak Jog Junction- 13

7) Veer Nariman Road- 34

8) Bhai Bandarkar Chowk to CPRA Garden- 60

9) Ministry to Air India- 66

10) Regal Cinema to Gateway of India Footpath- 33

11) Bhai Bandarkar Chowk to Deepak Jog Junction Footpath- 58

12) Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Road- 3

13) Hutatma Chowk, Veer Nariman Road- 111

14) Mohammad Ali Flyover to CSMT Station Footpath- 104