SP leader Abu Azmi reacts over 'azaan' controversy

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray called last week for the removal of mosque loudspeakers. The MNS leader had also given a stern warning to the Maharashtra government to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers outside the mosque if the mosques do not remove loudspeakers for Azaan.

Samajwadi Party state president Abu Azmi has now jumped on the bandwagon. It is being said that Muslim office bearers in MNS are upset with Raj Thackeray's raising the issue of mosque loudspeakers and the office bearer in Pune has resigned. After this, everyone's attention is now focused on the role of Muslim activists in MNS. In this, Abu Azmi has now attacked Raj Thackeray.

If there is a complaint of noise pollution due to mosque loudspeakers, then Ganpati, Navratri, DJs at wedding ceremonies also cause noise pollution, but we have never complained about it. Raj Thackeray is trying to create animosity or quarrel among Hindus and Muslims.

Abu Azmi has said that the people will not support Raj Thackeray's role. Azmi has said that they will send cold beverages (Thandi Sherbat) to those who will read Hanuman Chalisa.

Azmi has put a poster in front of a juice shop in Colaba, Mumbai. The poster put out by Abu Azmi, has pictures of Hindu saints and mahants. It says that they will send cold beverages (Thandi Sherbat), water to Hindu brothers and sisters who are chanting Hanuman Chalisa at their worship place. The party has also shared an email id for contact.