Special court rejects Mumbai police plea to cancel Navneet and Ravi Rana’s bail

A special court in Mumbai rejected Monday an application filed by the Mumbai police seeking cancellation of bail granted to MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana for alleged breach of bail conditions.Special Judge R K Rokade said that unless the merits of the case are affected by the alleged acts of the accused, it is not sufficient to cancel their bail.

The court had earlier this month heard arguments by the Mumbai Police and the Amravati legislator couple who were booked on various charges, including sedition, for allegedly attempting to cause public disorder by announcing to chant Hanuman Chalisa at the private residence of former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Among the conditions set by the court while granting them bail was the direction to not address the press on subjects related to the case. The court order said that any breach of the conditions shall entail cancellation of their bail.