Special Investigation Team to submit report on Trimbakeshwar temple incident in one month: Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, announced that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) would deliver its report into the incident in which a procession of Muslims entered the Trimbakeshwar temple within a month.

Speaking in the legislative council, Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, said the government will not allow anybody to behave uncontrollably in the name of following certain traditions. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLC Shashikant Shinde raised a question on the issue on Monday.

The state government will not tolerate anybody behaving irresponsibly and creating a ruckus in the name of following traditions. The crux of the controversy is whether a tradition in which Muslims offer dhoop (frankincense) to the Trimbakeshwar temple exists or not. The SIT appointed to look into the matter will submit its report in the next one month, Fadnavis said.

The incident of a procession of Muslims allegedly trying to enter the famous temple of Lord Shiva occurred in May this year, creating a huge controversy following which the government set up an SIT. Fadnavis cited video footage to say that in 2022 a procession was taken inside the Trimbakeshwar temple and selfies were taken.