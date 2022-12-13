Special Measles-Rubella vaccination drive to conduct in Thane district from Dec 15-Jan 25

A special Measles-Rubella vaccination drive will be conducted in Thane district from December 15 to January 25, 2023, a local health official said.

In preparation for the drive a survey of children needing the vaccine is being conducted in the entire district with the help of Asha workers, Anganwadi workers, health department workers. The officials aim to vaccinate all children who need immunisation before January 26.

According to a report of PTI, Children in the age group of 9 months to 5 years will be covered under the drive where MR1 and MR2 vaccines will be administered.