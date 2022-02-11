Special PMLA court sends Praveen Raut to two-week judicial custody in Rs 1,034 cr land scam case
By ANI | Published: February 11, 2022 07:53 PM2022-02-11T19:53:21+5:302022-02-11T20:00:08+5:30
Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Friday sent businessman Praveen Raut to 14 days judicial custody in connection with Rs 1,034 crore land scam.
He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 2.
( With inputs from ANI )
