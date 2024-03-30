Special Trains Via Akola to Run Till End of June

Akola: In view of the additional rush of passengers during the upcoming festivals and summer holidays, the South Central Railway has decided to extend the two weekly special express trains Hyderabad-Jaipur and Tirupati-Akola till the end of June. Both these trains will have a stop at Akola station, which will facilitate local passengers. The 07115 Hyderabad-Jaipur Weekly Special Express will depart from The Departure Station every Friday from April 5, 2024 to June 28, 2024. The train will arrive at Akola station every Saturday at 5.40 am. The train will have 13 trips. On the return journey, train No. The 07116 Jaipur-Hyderabad weekly special train will depart from The Departure Station every Sunday from April 7, 2024, to June 30, 2024. The train will arrive at Akola station every Monday at 3:10 pm. The train will have 13 trips.



26 trips of Tirupati-Akola-Tirupati Special

Train no. 07605 Tirupati-Akola weekly train will depart from Tirupati station every Friday from April 5, 2024, to June 28, 2024, and arrive at Akola station at 12:15 the next day. The 07606 Akola-Tirupati weekly train will depart from Akola station every Sunday from April 7, 2024, to June 30, 2024, and reach Tirupati station at 6:25 pm the next day.