“They Are Brothers, They Were Together For…: Sanjay Raut on Uddhav and Raj Thackeray’s Reunion at Family Wedding (VIDEO)

Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray appeared together at a family event on Thursday, sparking political reactions in Maharashtra. Following their meeting, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut made a statement addressing the situation. "You can speculate... Nirmala Sitharaman has not imposed GST on speculating. They are brothers. They were together for a wedding, a family function. This should be welcomed. This is Maharashtra's culture. Politics is outside the house," Raut said.

The Thackeray brothers have experienced significant setbacks since the assembly elections, leading to discussions about a possible reunion. However, neither of the two parties has officially confirmed any political collaboration. In recent days, Uddhav and Raj have met twice, and while these meetings were for family occasions, speculation about mending their relationship has been growing.

On Thursday, Raj Thackeray’s nephew, the son of his sister, got married at Raje Shivaji Vidyalaya in Dadar. Both Uddhav and Raj Thackeray attended the wedding to bless the couple. Uddhav, accompanied by his wife Rashmi, was present at the ceremony, and videos and photos showed the two leaders together, offering their blessings to the newlyweds. Interestingly, Raj Thackeray had attended Rashmi Thackeray’s brother Shridhar Patankar’s son’s wedding just a week ago, though the brothers did not meet at that event.

Both Thackeray brothers faced disappointing results in the recent elections. Raj Thackeray’s MNS failed to win any seats, and his son Amit Thackeray lost to a candidate from Uddhav’s Shiv Sena camp. Meanwhile, Uddhav’s Shiv Sena, which had previously held the Chief Minister position for two and a half years, was reduced to just 20 seats in the state assembly. This defeat has sparked calls from Marathi people and activists within their respective parties for the brothers to reunite.