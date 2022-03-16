SSC Board Exam 2022: Schools will be de-recognized if found involved in exam paper leaks

Class 10 exams in Maharashtra has already begun in the state. In the very first paper of the board, there was a news of paper leak by the students.

After that, Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has taken a big decision in the paper leak case. Gaikwad has announced in the Assembly that if there is a case of paper leak in any school, it would be de-recognized.

Varsha Gaikwad said that the school in Ahmednagar district where the case of paper leak came to light has been de-recognized. She also said that if such malpractice is found in other schools, they will also be severely punished.

She also said,"I would like to reiterate, there has been no paper leak. The paper was found in the mobiles of late coming students after it had been distributed in class. The mischief seems to have happened in the 10 minutes given for reading the paper, strict action is being taken against this."