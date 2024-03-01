SSC Class 10 Exams Kick Off Today: Stringent Anti-Cheating Measures Implemented with Screening Teams in Action

Pune: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE)'s Class 10 will be commencing today. The number of students appearing for the State Secondary Certificate Exam has increased this year. State board chairman Sharad Gosavi said the number of students has increased by 32,189 this year. The State Board of Education has formed 271 screening teams for the 10th examination. Revenue, rural development, police force, and district collector have also formed teams at the local level. A total of 400 such teams across the state will monitor malpractices during the examination period, Gasavi said.

The state board's secondary school certificate class 10 written examination will begin on March 1. The exam will continue till March 26. A total of 16,09,445 students have registered from 23,272 secondary schools.

Arrive half an hour early

Students should reach the examination center half an hour in advance at 10.30 am in the morning session and 2.30 pm in the afternoon session before the scheduled time of the exam. The question paper will be distributed at 11 a.m. and 3 pm, after the exam.